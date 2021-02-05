Ohio senator calls out Rand Paul for not wearing mask

WASHINGTON (WTVQ) – A Democratic senator has caused a stir on the Senate floor after demanding senator Rand Paul wear a face mask in front of his colleagues.
During the Senate meeting Thursday, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said in part, “I would like to ask Senator Paul in front of everybody to start wearing a mask on the senate floor like the entire staff does all the time.”
Brown added, “I wish Senator Paul would show the respect to his colleagues to wear a mask when he’s on the senate floor walking around.”
Sen. Paul has not issued any response on social media as of this post time.
