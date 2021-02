The Morning Brew Crew invites you to send a Valetine’s Card to a Vet, recognizes Dunbar High School Counselor Dontryse Greer and announces winner Jeannie Bellsmith.

Congratulations Jeannie Bellsmith, from Danville, on winning a Biggby Coffee mug & bag of coffee in ABC 36’s Biggby Coffee Trivia Challenge!

- Advertisement -

Click here to take the Biggby Coffee Trivia Challenge for your chance to win! Watch Good Day Kentucky every Friday at 9am for the winner on ABC 36!