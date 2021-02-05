KSP troopers also on the watch on Super Bowl weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are preparing for the big game by participating in Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) on Super Bowl Sunday.

KSP, along with law enforcement across the country, will have increased visibility on interstates and highways to keep drivers safe.

KSP troopers and officers will put a high emphasis on all traffic enforcement violations, including speeding, failure to wear seat belts, impaired and distracted driving. During this one-day nationwide blitz, troopers across the country will have the same team goal in mind – keeping motorists safe.

“One crash is too many and its important Kentuckians stay safe while they are traveling. We urge people to celebrate at home in lieu of going out on the roads. If you should host a Super Bowl party, have a game plan and designate a sober driver for your guests,” said KSP Spokesperson Sergeant Billy Gregory.

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety reported that impaired drivers caused 22 crashes that resulted in one death and eight injuries on Super Bowl Sunday last year.

KSP offers drivers the following tips to increase safety awareness on the roads on Super Bowl Sunday:

Slow Down – Be aware of weather conditions, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar locations.

– Be aware of weather conditions, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar locations. Buckle Up – Ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly wearing their seat belt. It is the law.

– Ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly wearing their seat belt. It is the law. Move Over for First Responders – Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it is impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both.

– Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it is impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both. Eliminate Distractions While Driving – Motorists need to stay alert, put the phone away and monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.

During Super Bowl Sunday, KSP plans to remind the public to make smart choices when traveling by sharing infographics on the KSP Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms.

In concordance with Operation C.A.R.E, if you see a troublesome driver or any suspicious road conditions, please contact your local KSP Post or law enforcement agency. Don’t know your post location in Kentucky? Visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/ to find your local KSP Post.