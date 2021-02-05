Fayette schools seek applicants for new K-2 Preparatory Academy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public School leaders continue planning for the opening of the Carter G. Woodson Preparatory Academy in August 2021.

The Preparatory Academy is designed to be a direct feeder into the current Carter G Woodson College Preparatory Academy, which covers grades 6-12, located in Frederick Douglass High School.

The Academy will focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and instruction will be presented through the lenses of African Americans and Americans of Color.

The inaugural year will be grades K-2 and the program will add a grade level each year at the kindergarten level.

Carter G Woodson Preparatory Academy is open to any male in Fayette County Public Schools entering grades K-2 in the 2020-2021 instructional year.