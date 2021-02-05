Fayette school food service staff adjusts meals pickup as in-person nears

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The district’s Child Nutrition staff will adjust the meal distribution process as students in Fayette County Public Schools gradually return to their classrooms.

Plans are for grades K-2 to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16. For all others – whether still in NTI/2DL, remote learning, or the FCPS Virtual Learning Academy – families may continue to pick up free meals twice a week.

- Advertisement -

The last day for food pickup at bus stops is Wednesday, Feb. 10, and starting Feb. 16, the schedule will resume as 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, with exceptions for holidays and inclement weather. (Because of Presidents Day on Feb. 15, that Monday’s pickup shifts to Tuesday, Feb. 16.) The two-hour window will help accommodate the influx of families as the number of distribution sites falls from 47 to 14.

Revised list (meal_sites2) of meal distribution sites – effective Feb. 16

Because of a federal waiver through June, the breakfasts and lunches are available for anyone age 18 and younger. Please limit one pickup per household per day so there is enough for everyone. Children do not have to be present. For questions, please call (859) 381-3846.