Community health centers play greater role in fighting COVID

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the coronavirus outbreak stretches into its 11 month across the state, much of the attention about testing — and now vaccines — focuses on larger regional centers like UK Health Care or Pikeville Medical Center or St. Claire or even the new regional centers now being opened by the state for vaccinations.

But for months, in many rural communities, smaller medical clinics and health departments have been playing a key role in testing and even treating the virus.

- Advertisement -

And as the months have stretched on, many of those programs, such as the COVID Care Coordination program at Cumberland Family Medical Centers, have grown and expanded to serve more people.

For instance, Cumberland Family, which is a federal qualified health center — or Community Health Center as they are commonly called — has tested more than 60,000 people.

Many of those who test positive for COVID do not have a primary care provider. That’s where Cumberland Family, which has centers in Russell Springs, Danville, Lawrenceburg, Somerset, among other place, steps in to offer care, resources, and even monoclonal antibody treatment.