Colonels fall to Austin Peay, ends streak of nine-straight wins

Wendell Green led the Colonels with 25 points to go along with nine assists and two steals.

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky cut a 17-point second half deficit to three, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 94-79 loss to Austin Peay on Thursday at McBrayer Arena.

EKU will host in-state rival Murray State on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Mike Peake’s tip-in with 19:32 left in the game gave the Governors a 55-38 lead. However, the Colonels scored the next 14 points. Michael Moreno, Cooper Robb, Russhard Cruickshank and Wendell Green Jr. hit four consecutive three-pointers. EKU made its first three attempts from long range in the second half and four of its first six.

Green’s jumper with 16:55 to go capped the run and made it a three-point game, 55-52. After a steal and lay-up by Green with 15:28 remaining made it a three-point margin for the third time, 60-57, Austin Peay answered with a 10-2 run to regain control of the contest.

Elton Walker’s jumper and free throw capped the run and extended the visitors’ lead to 11, 70-59, with 12:54 showing on the clock. Eastern Kentucky never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Green led the Colonels (14-3, 8-2 OVC) with 25 points to go along with nine assists and two steals. Robb had 16 points, hitting on 4-of-9 from three-point range. Moreno finished with 11.

Terry Taylor had a game-high 30 points and 14 rebounds for Austin Peay (11-6, 7-4 OVC).

APSU shot 54 percent from the field and hit on 12-of-21 three-point attempts (57 percent). EKU shot 44 percent for the game.

The Governors had a 44-28 rebounding advantage and turned 14 offensive boards into 17 second-chance points. Despite turning the ball over nine more times than Eastern, APSU out-scored the home team 22-16 in points off turnovers.

The Colonels trailed by seven, 43-36, after a three-pointer from the left wing by Cooper Robb with 2:33 left in the first half. The Governors ended the half with a 10-2 run to take a 15-point lead, 53-38, into the locker room at the break.

