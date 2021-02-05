Home Care job opportunities in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/HomeInstead.com/Careers ) – With the nation’s unemployment rate at its highest in nearly half a century, job opportunities in labor-abundant industries—such as retail and dining—are running dry.

On average, more than 775,000 Americans have filed an unemployment claim each week since the start of November.

During these challenging times, there is one industry experiencing an increase in demand, leading to immediate job opportunities: in-home caregiving.

“The demand for home care has grown exponentially over the last several years—and it continues to grow as more seniors isolate because of the pandemic,” said Rich Berube, owner of the Lexington, KY Home Instead office. “Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed. Professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable seniors safe and healthy at home.”

With more Lexington area seniors and families seeking support, Home Instead is looking to fill at least 35 permanent CAREGiver positions in the area.

As part of Home Instead’s hiring week, the local franchise will encourage Lexington area individuals to explore a career path in-home care.

Applicants interested in full-time or part-time positions can visit HomeInstead.com/Careers to learn more about caregiving position benefits being offered, including a potential hiring bonus for qualified applicants.

From assisting with personal care and preparing meals, to running errands and providing companionship, CAREGivers help seniors with simple tasks that enable them to remain in their homes. The role is ideal for individuals seeking long-term job stability with a flexible schedule and supportive environment as well as continued opportunities for career growth.

“Caregiving is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults and help keep them independent for as long as possible,” said Berube. “We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Home Instead CAREGiver…not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.”

Additional growth in the industry is expected for years to come. According to the United Nations, the global population over the age of 65 is expected to triple to 426 million by the year 2050. As a result of this rapid population shift, there will be an increased need for passionate and dedicated individuals in the industries that support the needs of older adults.

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a caregiving position, visit www.homeinstead.com/312/home-care-jobs or call 859-273-0085.