Two drive-by shootings in Lexington, police don’t think they’re related

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were shot in what appears to be separate drive-by shootings late Thursday afternoon, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say shortly after 5:30 p.m., a man told police he was walking in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive when a silver, possibly Chevy Impala, drove by, someone stuck a gun out of the window and shot him in the knee.
The victim, whose name wasn’t released, told investigators he didn’t know the shooter or why he was shot.
He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
About 15-minutes later, a group of people walking in the 600 block of Ohio Street told police a red Infiniti drove by, someone stuck a gun out of the window and shot a man in the leg and drove off. The victim’s name wasn’t released. Police say the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators say at this point, they don’t think the two shootings are related.
