Passing of Bill Mardis, longtime Commonwealth Journal editor

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bill Mardis, longtime Commonwealth Journal editor, has died. The 89-year-old passed away Tuesday at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, according to Southern Oaks Funeral Home.
Mardis’ career in media spanned more than eight decades, with his time at the Commonwealth Journal surpassing 50 years of service.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a statement, saying in part, “For nearly six decades, Bill Mardis chronicled the story of Pulaski County and the families who call it home. He was the consummate community journalist, prizing truth and integrity over sensation and spin. Those qualities endeared him to his loyal readers and his scores of friends. I was proud to count myself among both.”
“From his humble origins to the top of the masthead, Bill led a true Kentucky life. He refused to slow down and was the hardest worker in the room. He seemed happiest with his name printed in the byline of a masterful column that spoke to and for his people,” said McConnell. “Even when Bill asked the tough questions, I always enjoyed our conversations about his work and the community he loved.”
According to Southern Oaks Funeral, Mardis leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Linda Mardis, sons, William Michael Mardis of Lancaster, Steve “Doug” Mardis (Kelly) of Melbourne, FL, sister, Pauline Graves of Campbellsville, grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew and Katie Mardis.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 5 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral. A funeral service will follow at 1 P.M. with Bro. Randy Smith officiating. His burial will then take place in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for William (Bill) O. Mardis.