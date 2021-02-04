Optimist civic club celebrates its special day

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Optimist Club of Morehead invites community members to celebrate Optimist Day proclaimed by Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark on February 4, 2021.

With the global pandemic continuing to affect the lives of people around the world, Optimists are choosing Optimism.

- Advertisement -

“Now more than ever, we recognize the need to choose optimism,” Optimist Club President Bill Redwine explained, “Our number one priority is helping children in our community.”

Optimist members continue to find optimism by reciting the Optimist Creed. The Creed is nearly a century old but holds great importance. It is a promise that one makes to themselves to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind; to talk health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone you meet; and to press on to the greater achievements of the future, among other things.

The Optimist Club of Morehead has been supporting local youth since 1964.

Programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include sponsoring the T-Ball league for Morehead Parks & Recreation, Tri-Star Basketball, Respect for Law, Essay and Oratorical Competitions and countless other youth programs through their charitable bingo programs at Cave Run Bingo.

For more information about the Morehead Optimist Club, call (606)356-0666 or visit us on the web at www.moreheadoptimist.com. The Morehead Optimist Club meets every Tuesday at Mr. Gatti’s in Morehead at 11:45 a.m. Individuals interested in joining are welcome to join us any Tuesday.

Optimist International has nearly 70,000 adult and youth members in about 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.