New Fayette COVID cases below 200, deaths top 200 mark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new COVID cases in Fayette County was below 200 for another day, albeit still high, and the number of deaths climbed above the 200 milestone.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, the county recorded 168 new cases Wednesday, bringing to 29,967 the total number of cases confirmed in the last 11 months.

With nine deaths reported Wednesday, Lexington surpassed 200 total COVID-19 deaths during the outbreak. The total now stands at 205.

The nine new deaths reported, most came from previous months after being reviewed by the Department for Public Health and determined to be related to COVID-19. The newly reported deaths include three from December, five from January and one from February.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702, July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

5,991, December

6,155, January

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, please follow these guidelines all the time:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.

For information on vaccination opportunities, visit the city’s website with links and information about vaccination sites in Fayette County: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.

The Health Department updates Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.