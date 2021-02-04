Multiple central KY athletes take part in National Signing Day

Local football stars sign to play college football

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
9

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – While the pandemic has changed how we all live, dozens of athletes from across central KY still managed to find a school where they want to continue their football career. During a pandemic, signing ceremonies look a little different. Some schools didn’t have them at all, some had them virtually and some still had them in person, but while taking precautions.
ABC 36’s Bryan Kenned and Austin Miller made trips around central KY to catch up with as many signees as they could.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFriends and family of 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine hold vigil and balloon release to honor him
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com