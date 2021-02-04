Multiple central KY athletes take part in National Signing Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – While the pandemic has changed how we all live, dozens of athletes from across central KY still managed to find a school where they want to continue their football career. During a pandemic, signing ceremonies look a little different. Some schools didn’t have them at all, some had them virtually and some still had them in person, but while taking precautions.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kenned and Austin Miller made trips around central KY to catch up with as many signees as they could.

- Advertisement -