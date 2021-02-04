LPD: Drunk driver flipped car on I-75 during evening commute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police arrested a man for driving under the influence following a rollover crash on southbound I-75 on Thursday.
Investigators say the man’s car flipped and ended up on its roof up against a block wall along the shoulder at mile marker 102 just after 5:00 p.m.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but was not injured.
His name wasn’t released.
Some lanes near the crash site were temporarily closed impacting interstate traffic. All lanes reopened just after 7:00 p.m., according to the Traffic Management Center.