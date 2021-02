LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society wants to play a part in some not-so-sweet revenge against donors’ former Valetines.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, for a $10 donation, donors can have their ex’s name written on the inside of a litter box. Then, the adoptable cats will literally dump on the names.

- Advertisement -

The promotion ends Feb. 12. But the litter boxes won’t be changed until Feb. 15, giving the cats plenty of time to take a number 2 on the donors’ former number ones.