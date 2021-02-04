Lexington-Fayette County NAACP on FCPS superintendent search

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling on the Fayette County Public School Board to pause the search for a new superintendent.
According to a news release, the group first wants the board should consider the following:
1) Halting the Superintendent Search Committee process during the COVID-19 pandemic; OR
2) Postponing/extending the deadline to hire the next Superintendent to the 2022-2023 school year; OR
3) Conducting a “listening tour” across diverse communities in Fayette County before choosing the next Superintendent; OR
4) Hire/Contract with a local racial minority (African American) consultant that was directly involved with the district’s previous equity scorecard to advise the Superintendent Search Committee.
According to the local NAACP branch, the superintendent search process and final selection is an important equity issue for the Fayette County community and all attempts to include as many voices as possible in developing the “profile” for the next superintendent must be exercised and handled with the utmost urgency.
The group shared a lengthy letter outlining the last search process for a superintendent saying leaders within the Lexington NAACP along with other community leaders do not have confidence this process will include the voices of the community.
At the very least, the local branch is asking for the following characteristics to be included in the upcoming position announcement:
• “Candidates should be passionate about and experienced in consistently closing achievement gaps, communicating openly, providing support to classroom staff and allocating resources across the student population.”
• “Possess a proven track record of success as a superintendent in an urban school district.”
• “Implementing programs to close achievement gaps by focusing on the needs of all students.”
• “Be a proactive leader, focused on addressing accountability, student achievement gaps and equity.”
The Lexington-Fayette County NAACP normally meets the second Monday of the month at 6 P.M. at the Charles Young Center at 540 East Third Street in Lexington but due to the pandemic, the group is meeting virtually. For more information, click HERE.