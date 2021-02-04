Late-night fire heavily damages home

LILY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A home in south Laurel County was heavily damaged by fire late Wednesday night.

According to the Lily Volunteer Fire Department, crews and four trucks responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Fariston Road at about 11:30 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the structure.

- Advertisement -

The community is between London and Corbin.

Firefighters remained on the scene for four hours working to extinguish the fire, the department said.

Also assisting on the scene were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Kentucky Utilities, and the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported during this incident.