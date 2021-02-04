KSP searching for two individuals for attemtped murder 

WALLINS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men are wanted in connection with an early-morning shooting

that seriously injured another man in Harlan County.

- Advertisement -

According to the Kentucky State Police, at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday, troopers received a call that a man had been shot multiple times in the Wallins Creek community of Harlan County. Trooper Matthew Barger along with detectives from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates, 44-year-old Jamie Lawson, of Wallins, was shot multiple times in the leg and shoulder while outside of his sister’s residence. Lawson was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for injuries his sustained.

KSP is searching for 34-year-old Matthew Saylor, of Dayhoit, and 40-year-old Tony Ray Taylor, of Wallins, for attempted murder. Both individuals left the scene in a white Chevrolet Cavalier in an unknown direction.

Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous and possibly still in Harlan County. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

KSP detectives are continuing the investigation.