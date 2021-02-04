Hazard Police searching for car thief

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard Police say a man stole a car Thursday morning and tried to use a stolen credit card at two businesses in Hindman.
Police say the stolen car is a 2020 Toyota Camry with black wheels and tinted windows. It was stolen at the Pavillion.
Investigators say the thief is approximately 5’10” and thin. Police say he was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue or black hoodie with FILO in yellow. He was also wearing a light blue bandanna, according to police.
Investigators say the man tried to use a stolen credit card in Hindman at a Walgreens and a Family Dollar.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hazard Police at 606-436-2222.
