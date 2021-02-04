Gov. Beshear announces four new regional COVID-19 vaccination sites

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/GOVERNOR’S OFFICE) – Four new regional COVID-19 vaccination sites were announced on Thursday.

According to the governor’s office, they are located in Bowling Green, Covington, Glasgow, and Murray.

Public health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also said district and county health departments will receive more doses based on the population served.

“This is part of our continued commitment to make sure you don’t have to drive more than one county away to get your vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re not fully there yet, but if you look through the progression of where we were a week ago compared to where we are now, you see how this is coming together.”

The new regional vaccine sites are:

Northern Kentucky Convention Center (Kroger Health site) 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd., Covington, KY 41011

Greenwood Mall, former Sears location (Kroger Health site) Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104



Both Kroger Health sites are open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. local time on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rolling, seven-day appointments went live tonight after the Governor’s announcement. Visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 to sign-up.

Murray State University CFSB Center 1401 State Route 121 North, Murray, KY 42701 Feb. 10, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Feb. 17, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Kentuckians in this region can visit callowayhealth.org or call 270-753-3381 to sign up for appointments.



Murray State University partners include: Calloway County Health Department; Murray-Calloway County Hospital; Dr. Bob Hughes, Chief Medical Officer of Murray State University/Chief Medical Officer of VillageMD Kentucky; The City of Murray; and Calloway County.

TJ Regional Health, T.J. Health Pavilion 301 North L Rogers Blvd., Glasgow KY 42141 Dates and hours are still being determined at this time Kentuckians in this region will be able to sign up at tjregionalhealth.org, or by calling 270-659-1010.



“At Kroger Health we are committed to helping people live healthier lives and we’re happy to be able to provide an easy solution to those Kentuckians seeking a vaccine,” said Pheli Roberts, health leader for Kroger Louisville division. “Our team at Kroger Health stands with you to keep Kentucky and the surrounding communities healthy and safe.”

“Murray State University (MSU) is very pleased to assist the commonwealth and Gov. Beshear as a regional COVID-19 vaccination site,” said Dr. Bob Jackson, president of MSU. “We have excellent facilities, dedicated people and an important duty to help with delivering vaccinations to this region in partnership with the Calloway County Health Department, MSU Health Services, Murray Calloway County Hospital and many others in the Jackson Purchase as we work to end this pandemic.”

Neil Thornbury, chief executive officer, T.J. Regional Health, said, “We have a process in place and will schedule appointments starting next week. Also, we want to extend our sincere appreciation to our leaders at the state for communicating and coordinating this historic process.”

“I am confident that when you include Kentuckians immunized through federal agencies, like the Veterans Administration, we’ve vaccinated more than 10% of all Kentuckians, and these new sites will help us expand that number even more,” said Dr. Stack. “While we still have a long way to go, to have vaccinated 10% of the state not even 11 months after we announced our first case of COVID-19 – that is really nothing short of a modern medical miracle.”

Vaccine Allocation for District and County Health Departments

Dr. Stack announced for the next three weeks, every district health department and county health department will receive a vaccine allocation equivalent to 1% of the population of each county they serve, rounded to the nearest 100, with a minimum allocation of 100 doses per county.

“All 120 counties will now be serviced through their local health departments,” said Dr. Stack. “The quantities are insufficient. The vaccine quantities, overall, are not enough for the task, but this is still incremental progress.”

Doses will be provided on Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, and second doses will arrive four weeks later. Ninety percent of doses must be administered within the week. Doses should be used to vaccinate the 70+ age group.

Federal Pharmacy Program

The federal government will ship out one million vaccine doses nationwide to Walgreens branches and independent, local pharmacies. Dr. Stack said Kentucky will receive approximately 13,000 doses for approximately 80 to 100 Walgreens stores and 40 to 50 local pharmacies. This new allotment is in addition to the state and long-term care allocations previously announced.

“As soon as next Thursday, these pharmacies may be able to start operating through this program,” said Dr. Stack. “We think they’ll have about 100 doses per pharmacy and these will be much closer in your community. The focus continues to be on people 70 and over.”

Faith Leaders Encourage Communities, Congregations to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Beshear thanked leaders of different faiths and denominations from throughout Kentucky who are taking the vaccine against COVID-19 and encouraging those in their congregations and communities to take the vaccine when they have the opportunity. With concerns in the commonwealth and across the country about distributing vaccines equitably, Gov. Beshear is partnering with faith leaders to educate communities and address vaccine hesitancy on the front end. To learn more, see the full release.

Stay Safe this Super Bowl Weekend

The Governor and Dr. Stack reminded Kentuckians to stay safe this Super Bowl weekend, keeping gatherings to no more than eight people, social distancing, wearing masks, staying home if you are sick and washing your hands frequently. To learn more, see the full release.

“I hope you enjoy the game, but before you go out, please remember, the current recommendations are eight people and two different households, maximum,” said Dr. Stack.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,500

New deaths today: 58

Positivity rate: 8.37%

Total deaths: 3,921

Currently hospitalized: 1,340

Currently in ICU: 368

Currently on ventilator: 171

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone and Madison. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 400.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Discover Kentucky Initiative

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership – the Discover Kentucky Initiative – to introduce Chamber members to European companies interested in the U.S. market, lay groundwork for partnerships and build long-term relationships aimed at creating new investments, jobs and economic strength. To learn more, see the full release.

Unemployment Insurance Update

Today, Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, provided updates on unemployment insurance (UI).

Some claimants saw an incorrect year while making their benefit requests; fortunately, corrections have already been made and staff are working with claimants to make sure their accounts were not negatively impacted.

“Staff are backdating Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims as necessary and pay order cards are being sent, so please watch your emails or your method of communication,” said Cubbage. “Claimants should watch the summary page to see when the back-date has occurred.”

Claimants that did not change their method of payment from debit card to direct deposit in their UI account were automatically moved Feb. 1 to receive their benefits by paper checks that will arrive in the mail. If claimants still have UI debit cards, the funds must be spent off the cards no later than Feb. 28.

“If you have funds on the debit card after Feb. 28, Bank of America will return those funds to the state and then our staff will process them back out to you with a paper check,” Cubbage said.

Last week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released a statement about claimants reporting their 1099-G wages.

“If you need a corrected 1099-G and it’s not received by the filing deadline, report your correct amount, not the amount on the incorrect 1099-G,” said Cubbage. “The IRS statement is located on the KCC website under the Identity Theft Tips section. We know thousands of you have never been on UI before 2020, and these are new documents that you are not used to receiving to prepare your taxes. We also have FAQs that should help you with 1099-G forms on the homepage of the KCC website under Important UI Messages.”

Finally, Cubbage said an email message went out to over 68,000 claimants on Tuesday letting them know they will be receiving a notice of determination in the mail due to failed identification.

“If you get this and you are a claimant who would still like to pursue your claim, please pay close attention to the appeal deadline in the notice of determination,” said Cubbage.

Memorial

“Today we honor the life of Kentuckian Tommie Speagle of Waco, Kentucky, age 96. She passed away on Saturday after battling COVID-19. We received a touching tribute from her daughter – her caregiver in her later years – sharing how Tommie was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” said Gov. Beshear. “She lived a life full of adventure, living across the country with family members until she met her first husband, Newel Edward Bridewell, who passed from cancer in 1981. Following that loss, she found love again with John Speagle. She overcame challenges in life such as a speech impediment that halted her education, yet went on to have a great career and was an avid reader and poem writer. She was also very active in her church, Rice Station Christian in Irvine.

“Our prayers are with her daughter, Beverly Morefield, her two sons, Paul Bridewell and William Bridewell, her stepdaughter, Sandy Curl, her stepson, J.C. Speagle, six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.”