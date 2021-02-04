Casey County man charged in child porn case

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Casey County man was arrested Thursday following an undercover child pornography investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
KSP says 23-year old Kaleb Hatfield is accused of uploading child pornography.
The Internet Crimes Against Children investigation led to a search warrant at a home in Liberty where equipment used to upload the child porn was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination, according to State Police.
Hatfield was charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, which is a class D felony, according to investigators.
He was taken to jail in Casey County. The investigation is ongoing.
