Breckinridge shooting victim dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who was shot on Breckenridge Street last month has died.

Lexington Police responded to the 500 block of Breckenridge Street around 7 p.m. Jan. 21 for a report of shots fired. Officers located a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

- Advertisement -

He was transported to a hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on February 4.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Police continue to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.