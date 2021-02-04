Body found, man charged with murder

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Mercer County man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another man whose body was found Wednesday.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, 50-year-old Gerald Lamont Calhoun was booked into the Boyle County Detention Center at about 1 a.m. Thursday on murder, evidence tampering and corpse abuse charges.

- Advertisement -

Not bond has been set, according to jail records.

Mercer Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Elder says a body was found at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area along Garrard Street in Harrodsburg by a man who was walking his dog.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released yet, had been reported missing by his mother just hours before his body was found. Elder said it was apparent the man had been killed.

Investigators have not said what led them to Calhoun has a suspect.

The sheriff’s office says this is the first homicide the office has had since 2016.