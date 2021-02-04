Bill to save KY Historic Horse Racing passes committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Legislation to save a segment of Kentucky’s horse racing industry is on a fast track in Frankfort.

Senate Bill 120 to save Historical Horse Racing, HHR, is headed to the full Senate after passing out of a committee Thursday.

Historical racing features slot machines that allow people to bet on randomly generated, previously run horse races.

Among the speakers in support was a horse trainer from Boone County.

“If you go anywhere in the world and tell someone you’re from Kentucky they’re going to know horses and they’re going to know the Kentucky Derby. That’s what we’re known for,” Tommy Drury said. “We’re supposed to set the standard.”

Lexington attorney Bill Lear talked about the economic impact of losing HHR.

“Come this Sunday, 225 full-time jobs in Lexington – millions of dollars in salary and benefits – will be lost,” Lear said.

The state Supreme Court ruled last year that at least some of the historical racing games in betting parlors weren’t legal. They didn’t meet the definition of pari-mutuel wagering.

Some operations, like the Red Mile in Lexington, eventually closed in hopes state lawmakers would pass legislation in this short session, reviving operations.

That’s what Senate Bill 120 is designed to do.

The Family Foundation, a Lexington-based conservative group opposed to expanded gambling, filed the initial lawsuit challenging the legality of HHR.

“Everyone thought, up until 2010 when these machines were introduced, meant live horse racing,” Martin Cothran with The Family Foundation said. “These machines showed old horses involving horses many of who have gone on to their eternal glory.”

“It’s no giant leap of logic. A six-year-old could do the exercise,” Stan Cave, a lawyer for The Family Foundation, said. “The language in the bill does not compare at all, remotely, in the slightest with the language that the Supreme Court said constituted pari-mutuel wagering.”

Republican Senator Damon Thayer, of Georgetown, a supporter of the bill, says The Family Foundation was disrespectful of HHR and everyone whose livelihoods depend on it.

“I’ve never seen testimony that insulted an entire industry more than what I’ve heard here today,” Thayer said.