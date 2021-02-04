AP Poll: Americans open to Biden’s approach

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
22
Joe Biden MGN Online

WASHINGTON – A majority of Americans say they have at least some confidence in President Joe Biden and his ability to manage the crises facing the nation, including the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, the survey shows 61% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of his job in his first days in office. That includes about a quarter of Republicans who say they approve of how the Democrat has tackled the opening days of his presidency.

About three-quarters of Americans say they have at least some confidence in Biden’s ability to handle the pandemic, which has killed more than 450,000 people in the U.S.

He’s urgently pressing Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion relief package that would include funds for vaccine distribution, school reopening and state and local governments buckling under the strain of the pandemic.

