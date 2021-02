LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lanes on I-75 S in Lexington at mm 102 are blocked due to an accident.

According to officials, a vehicle flipped on the right side of the road just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Our crew on scene said another car is stopped in the road but it’s unclear if the vehicle is involved in the collision.

Police say there are injures.