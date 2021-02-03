Richmond Police announce safety checkpoints in March, April

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Richmond Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout March and April 2021.
The checkpoints will be at designated locations where statistics have shown a high number of vehicle crashes. The department says the checkpoints are a valuable tool used to enhance highway safety.
During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing traffic laws to reduce impaired driving and motor vehicle collisions.
The approved locations will be Eastern Bypass (KY 876), Robert R. Martin (US 25), Main Street (Daniel Ellis Memorial Highway), Lexington Road (US 25), Lancaster Road (KY 52), and Barnes Mill Road.