Man, girl killed in shooting, another child wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police say a triple shooting in Louisville left a man and a child dead and another child wounded.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff told news outlets that shots were reported Tuesday evening and responding officers found the man and girl dead at the scene.
She says an 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital. Police had no suspects, but asked anyone with information on the shooting to report it.
Deputy Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel pleaded with someone in the community to speak up “so we can stop this violence.”