UPDATE: Dog abandoned near death out of hospital, back at shelter

UPDATE POSTED 8 P.M. FEB. 3, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — From the Kentucky Humane Society … Ethan the dying dog who was dumped at the Kentucky Humane Society on January 29 has been released from the emergency hospital – and he’s now back at KHS!

- Advertisement -

ETHAN UPDATE: Ethan was finally stable enough to come home from the hospital Wednesdayday. While he is still unable to walk on his own and will still need constant care from our veterinary team, we feel he is out of the woods when it comes to refeeding syndrome and our staff can take care of him from this point forward. Our staff have made him his very own nursery complete with toys that were donated to him by some very kind people. He is on IV fluids, medications and is being fed every 2 hours to help him continue gaining weight slowly and steadily. Ethan has a long road ahead of him, but we are cautiously optimistic that he will pull through. He has thousands of people rooting for him and we are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and afar. Donations to help our lifesaving work mean so much to Ethan and to the thousands of shelter animals we care for each year. Thank you to everyone who has been moved to give in his honor. We are overwhelmed with gratitude. www.kyhumane.org/donate.

UPDATE POSTED 6 P.M. FEB. 2, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dog that was near death is now showing signs of recovery.

Ethan was left in front of the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville in terrible condition Friday.

“We are just really hopeful that he makes it and everyday that he’s with us is a miracle, Andrea Blair, PR and Marketing Director of the Kentucky Humane Society, said.

“He is literally the thinnest dog that we’ve ever seen that was still breathing. He was actively dying when we picked him up and his temperature was so low that it was not even being read by the thermometer.”

Blair says Ethan only weighed about 40 pounds – less than half the weight a dog his size should be. She says he likely had not been fed for several weeks, but with a lot of love and care, he’s making progress.

“Within a day we saw a tail wag,” Blair said. “He was still too weak to hold up his head, but he was eating – very interested in eating.”

Blair said as Ethan’s story spread, the center has received hundreds of calls from concerned animal lovers and raised more than 40-thousand dollars.

“It gives me a lot of hope that people really do care about animals and for every one person out there who mistreats an animal or neglects them, I know there are thousands who want to help and are willing to step up,” Blair said.

She encourages anyone with information about Ethan’s owners to call Louisville Metro Animal Services at 502-473-PETS.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dog left abandoned at the Kentucky Humane Society in dire shape continues to fight for his life but is making progress.

The humane society shared an update on Ethan Tuesday morning along with a video. The post reads in part, “We are thrilled to report that Ethan is making slow but steady progress. Since his rescue on Friday, Ethan’s weight has increased from 38 pounds to 47! Much of this gain has been from fluids, as he was extremely dehydrated. He is responding well to the nutrition he’s receiving.”

According to the Kentucky Humane Society, a dying dog was discarded in the parking lot Friday around 12 P.M. A post recounting the story reads in part, “Ethan, as we have named him, was so weak he could not lift his head. He is the thinnest dog we have ever seen that was still breathing, weighing only 38 lbs when he should weigh at least 80 lbs.”

At the time, the humane society believed his chances of survival were just 50/50.

Since then, multiple posts on Facebook about Ethan have garned thousands of shares as people continue to follow his recovery.

The humane society concluded Tuesday’s post by saying, “We want to give a special thank you to the emergency veterinary team that is providing Ethan with round-the-clock care, and to everyone who is following his story!”

The shelter is also looking for information about Ethan that can aid in the investigation. Tips should be provided to Louisville Metro Animal Services at 502-473-PETS.

The humane society is still accepting donations in Ethan’s honor. You can donate online HERE.