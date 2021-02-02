Girl Scout Cookies have arrived

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Have you ordered your girl scout cookies yet? Sales started in January and the cookies are in.

Tuesday, group leaders picked up cookies from a warehouse in Lexington that stores roughly 100,000 boxes. This weekend you should start seeing booths pop up. Girl Scouts said from their new online selling platform to their booths, troops are following safety guidelines

- Advertisement -

“We provide our group leaders with training,” said Haleigh McGraw, Girls Scouts of Kentucky Communications Director. “Especially this year, it’s been very intense to make sure those safety precautions are followed, but we do make sure the troops do what’s comfortable for them to maintain their safety.”

Leaders said many girls have chosen to solely sell online. If you want to find the booth nearest to you, click here.