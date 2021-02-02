Danville vaccination center taking vaccine appointments, waiting list

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visited Ephraim McDowell’s Regional Vaccination Center in Danville, Ky., Tuesday.

“We are very pleased to welcome Lt. Gov. Coleman to the Ephraim McDowell campus,” said Daniel McKay, president and chief executive officer of Ephraim McDowell Health. “Our health care system is very appreciative of the actions taken by Lt. Gov. Coleman to allow us to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the public. As a health care system that serves more than 120,000 people in a six-county area, we were very pleased to earn designation as a Regional Vaccination Center.”

Ephraim McDowell’s Vaccination Center is located on the second floor of the Gilcher Building (Surgery Center), 230 West Main Street, located behind the City Parking Garage.

At the center, a team of nurses are providing the Moderna vaccine to individuals who have scheduled appointments. At this time, priority is being given to individuals age 70 and older, per the state’s vaccination plan.

During her visit Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Coleman met briefly with members of Ephraim McDowell’s COVID-19 team who secured the resources and established the processes for the Regional Vaccination Center.

That team is led by Jason Dean, executive director of Ephraim McDowell’s Clinical Effectiveness Department. She also chatted with individuals who were receiving the vaccine.

Ephraim McDowell learned Thursday that it would be designated as a Regional Vaccination Clinic, despite being told earlier that it would not be selected to provide vaccines to the public.

Leaders and employees of the health care system quickly appealed to legislators in the six-county area, and Lt. Gov. Coleman, who lives in Burgin, heard the concerns as well and worked with Transportation Cabinet Secretary James Gray to change that decision.

Ephraim McDowell expects to receive 300 doses of vaccine weekly for at least the next three weeks and anticipates that additional doses will be made available as vaccine supplies increase. Vaccines will be given only to individuals who schedule an appointment to receive a dose.

Most appointments have been filled, but Ephraim McDowell is also compiling a waiting list of individuals who want the vaccine. Individuals can join that waiting list by calling (859) 936-8350 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by going to www.emhealth.org and completing an online form.

At this time, vaccines will be available for individuals in Tiers 1A (long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and healthcare personnel) and Tier 1B (first responders, anyone age 70 or older, and K-12 school personnel).