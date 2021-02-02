5 days below 9% positivity, state vaccine doses to increase 5%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5% and overall, the state’s supply will increase by 22% the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.

Gov. Andy Beshear also noted Tuesday was the fifth day in a row the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed under 9%.

“Here in Kentucky and across the county we are seeing case numbers declining and we want to continue to see that trend,” Beshear said in an afternoon update. “Unfortunately, we also continue to see far more deaths than we’d like to. There are 13 individuals in this report who were only in their 50s and 60s when they passed away from this virus.

“But there is really good news today, too,” added Beshear. “The president announced his administration is increasing our supply another 5%. Again, our challenge is supply, supply, supply. Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it’s just going to take some time.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,443

New deaths today: 32

Positivity rate: 8.83%

Total deaths: 3,812

Currently hospitalized: 1,335

Currently in ICU: 373

Currently on ventilator: 172

The hospitalization, ICU and ventilator numbers also continue a slow decline that began more than two weeks ago.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Boone, Fayette, Kenton and Madison. Each of these counties reported 80 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 349.

The governor signed an executive order that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.