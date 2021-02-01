Vigil held for Bryan Greene, victim of Alumni Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – A vigil was held Sunday night for 26 year-old Bryan D. Greene who Lexington police say was shot and killed in his apartment off Alumni Drive, Saturday night.

Greene’s Brother Dominique Shelby says that everyone is heartbroken…not only because he’s gone, but also because he leaves behind a two-year-old son.

Friends and Family gathered for the vigil outside the apartment where the shooting happened.

Shelby says that when he got the call that his brother was dead, he fainted.

He also says besides grief…he’s angry.

He says he is angry that Greene’s life was taken from him and angry because he feels like gun violence is escalating in Lexington.

“It’s just not gonna be the same, I’m torn up all the way mentally. I’ll never see my brother come through the door again, i’ll never hear my brother’s voice again, i’ll never be able to come over here and pick my brother up and take him for a ride. Nothing, nothing. They took everything from me, you took a part of me and it’s not right” said Shelby.

As of Sunday night, Lexington police say they have no suspect leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Shelby says a Go Fund Me will be set up to help cover funeral expenses in the next coming days.