Show some ‘love,’ donate diapers to ‘The Nest’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – February offers many ways to show ‘love,’ but a non-profit agency in Lexington has a unique request for the community to show its ‘love.’

During the month of February, show how much you “Love The Nest” by donating enough diapers to stock its shelves for the rest of the year.

- Advertisement -

By February 28, the goal of the agency, which is a safe and healing place for education, counseling, advocacy, and support for women and children, is to have 20,000 diapers donated by the community, for the community!

The Nest Center for Women, Children, and Families is especially seeking sizes 4-6 and pull-ups.