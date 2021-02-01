Show some ‘love,’ donate diapers to ‘The Nest’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – February offers many ways to show ‘love,’ but a non-profit agency in Lexington has a unique request for the community to show its ‘love.’
During the month of February, show how much you “Love The Nest” by donating enough diapers to stock its shelves for the rest of the year.
To make it even easier, the agency has set up an account with the Walmart Diaper Registry where donors can buy diapers and have them delivered to the Nest.
Donors also can drop them off at The Nest at 530 N. Limestone in Lexington Monday through Thursday before 5 p.m. Call 859-259-1974 for information.