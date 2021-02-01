Electrical work to cause lane closure in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled electrical operations in Lexington. A light pole will be relocated for Newtown Pike/KY 922.

Tuesday, Feb. 2 – 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Interstate 75 Northbound to Newtown Pike/KY 922

Exit 115 to Newtown Pike/KY 922 (milepoint 115):

the left lane on the ramp will be closed for pole relocation

the right lane on the ramp will remain open

All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

Keep up with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet:

Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on your smartphone!