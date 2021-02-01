Benefit concert held for family of siblings killed in car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – Rickhouse Pub in the Distillery District hosted a benefit concert and silent auction for a one year who lost her teen mom to a car crash.

On January 9th, both teen siblings Andrew and Hailey Smith were killed when police say a drunk driver hit them head on.

The two day fundraiser benefits the family…mostly going towards Hailey’s 14-month old daughter Zoey.

The organizer of the fundraiser says that the turnout has meant the world.

“Is overwhelming but it’s also like you feel it in your soul that your local community will come together for somebody they don’t even know” said Tanya Wise, Organizer of the fundraiser.

Rickhouse Pub is also contributing 10% of food sales going towards the tally.

If you are interested in donating yourself you can find the link to the GoFundMe here.