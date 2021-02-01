ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Cassie Cowan, Southern Hills Early Childhood Center

Jessamine County, Ky. (WTVQ)– Cassie Cowan never planned to stay at the Southern Hills Early Childhood Program.

“I actually went to Southern Hills to work through college and then I stayed a little bit later. I have a business degree from UK.” said Cowan.

It did not take long for a change of heart when she spent time with the little ones.

“I ended up really loving the kids. I’ve actually been with the same group of kids for almost three years, so it’s been really hard to leave them. And I was thinking, “okay, maybe I’ll leave when they start kindergarten.” Well, they never left me.” said Cowan.

Her students’ parents say she’s a blessing, especially during the pandemic.

“I do feel like I’m really close to my families since I’ve had most of them for three years. But actually, I mean, I do not talk to them every day. I see their kids every day, but it’s just amazing that their kids feel that I love them and are taking that home with them.” said Cowan.

Her task is not easy.

“With pre-k, you have to love what you do, and I truly love what I do. If I didn’t love it, I definitely wouldn’t be doing it.” said Cowan.

She knows her role is to help prepare the kiddos, but she admits it’ll be hard to see them go.

“Oh my goodness. So hard. So hard. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I want them to go to kindergarten. I know they’re ready for big kids’ school, as we call it, but I will miss them so much.” said Cowan.

- Advertisement -