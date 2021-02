LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police says Saturday afternoon a man was shot outside the Marriott hotel near the City Center.

Police say around 5:15 p.m. they were dispatched to the city center for reports of a shooting and found a male in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

He has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators have leads on a suspect, but the public is still asked to come forward with any information about what happened.