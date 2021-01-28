UPDATE: Temporary closure of stretch of Man O’ War delayed to Friday night

Update: Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A broken down crane forced crews to delay the temporary closure of a stretch of Man O’ War Boulevard in Lexington from Thursday evening to Friday night, according to construction crews.

Bridge beams for the 280-foot Brighton Rail Trail Bridge that will span across Man O’ War Boulevard are now scheduled to be placed, beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, according to crews.

The temporary closure will impact traffic. Man O’ War between Pink Pigeon and Liberty/Todds roads is scheduled to be completely shut down.

Local access to Helmsdale Place and the Brighton Place Shoppes will be available via the Liberty Road entrance.

Motorists on Man O’ War heading toward I-75 can detour via Liberty Road to Star Shoot Parkway to Pink Pigeon. Detour signage and police will be on site.

Crews say the goal is to set the bridge beams and reopen Man O’ War before 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Original story from Jan. 22, 2021 below:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Motorists who drive Man O’ War Boulevard near Hamburg shopping center will encounter minor to major lane closures next week, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and continuing through early Friday morning, Jan. 28.

The closures, which will be located between Helmsdale Place and Pink Pigeon Parkway, will allow crews to place structural beams for the 280-foot Brighton Rail Trail Bridge onto bridge supports to span across Man O’ War Boulevard.

The schedule and types of closures are:

Tuesday Jan. 26 (during daytime hours):