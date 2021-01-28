New COVID cases in Fayette back over 200 Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – New COVID cases jumped back over 200 Wednesday, pushing the county’s total for the last 11 months to almost 29,000.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, 238 cases were confirmed in the county Wednesday, pushing the total since early March 2020 to 28,940.

The county reported no additional deaths, leaving the total lost to COVID-related causes at 191.

So far the county has recorded 5,546 cases in January, according to the Health Department.

For information on vaccination opportunities, Mayor Linda Gorton and the City of Lexington have launched a COVID-19 vaccine information website to help provide details about the city’s vaccination rollout: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.

While the vaccine rollout remains positive news, residents still need to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines all the time:

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Avoid close contact with others

Wash your hands often

Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.