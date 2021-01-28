Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital accepting weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ/LCRH) – As the region’s healthcare provider, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has executed its emergency operations plan for the past 11 months, fighting COVID-19 on the front lines each and every day.

Over the past several weeks, LCRH has been proud to fight this battle on another front and team with our local partners in public health to provide vaccinations to our most vulnerable community members.

Lake Cumberland area residents may continue to request COVID-19 vaccine appointments by calling our established vaccine hotline at 1-844-675-3390 now open EVERY Monday beginning at 10 am EST:

Vaccine appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis following phasing guidance established by the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Health: Phases 1A and 1B remain eligible for vaccination and as vaccine quantities and available appointment times allow, persons in phase 1C may also be scheduled to ensure each vaccination site administers 90% or more of all vaccine doses received within 7 days of arrival. Phase 1A: Health care personnel Phase 1B: First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 personnel Phase 1C: Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, all essential workers For additional information on eligibility or phasing guidelines please contact the Lake Cumberland District Health Department at 606.678.4761 or visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine

The hotline will remain open until all available vaccine appointments have been exhausted for the week. We are working with limited quantities right now, and ask for the public’s patience as we are moving through these allotments very quickly.

Those who are able to leave their information with the hotline will get a phone call from Lake Cumberland staff with further instructions including the date, time, and location of their vaccination. Please be patients as it will take some time to return all calls.

Walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will not be accepted at this time.

Our hospital call center and physician offices DO NOT have information about vaccine distribution. Please help us keep our phone lines free for people with immediate care needs and use only the vaccine hotline for requesting appointments.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has administered over 3,000 vaccines to date and we ask for the community’s patience and understanding over the next several weeks as we continue to administer vaccinations across eleven counties. It is our commitment to provide vaccinations as fairly and efficiently as possible. Vaccination, in combination with proven public health measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing and regular hand washing, will help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.