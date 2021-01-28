Kentucky Horse Park to be first mass vaccine site, starting Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Alltec Arena at Kentucky Horse Park will be the first “high-performance,” large-scale site for what is now being called the “shot of hope” COVID vaccine.

The site is the first regional center operated by Kroger in partnership with the state. It will begin giving shots at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The other three slots include Ephraim McDowell Health in Danville and two sites in Paducah, one at Baptist Paducah and one at Lourdes Paduach.

Security and the National Guard will be on hand to help those who have difficulty walking.

The site at the Kentucky Horse Park will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The state hopes to give 3,000 vaccines in the first week at the Horse Park and different amounts at the other three sites, with priority given to people over 70, which is a critical group in what is the category 1b priority list. If doses are available, others in categories 1a and 1b which includes health care workers, first responders and educators.

Reservations are required and can start being made as of 5 p.m. today. Residents can go to www.vaccine.ky.gov and click on the map and it will send residents to a reservation site.

Residents also can call 855-598-2246 for information.

Next Thursday, Feb. 4, it will announce four more and the week after that, Feb. 11, another four.

As the supply continues to increase, the state will announce and open additional sites across the state.