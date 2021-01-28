Farm Bureau Beef Expo gets green light for 35th year in March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – With sales approaching or exceeding the $1 million mark each year, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Beef Expo offers purebred cattle breeders one of the most unique and effective state-supported promotional events.

Now in its 35th year, the show has recently been given the green light for 2021 and is planned for March 5-7 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

“Kentucky is the largest beef cattle state east of the Mississippi River and each year that fact is on display at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Beef Expo,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “After the coronavirus pandemic cancelled or severely limited many events last year, there was concern the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau Beef Expo would see a similar fate. But knowing how critical events, such as the Beef Expo, are for our producers, we are extremely pleased to announce it’s scheduled for the first weekend in March and we, as a department, are excited to once again be a sponsor.”

The 2021 Kentucky Beef Expo will feature 11 breed shows and sales including Angus, Beefalo, Black Herefords, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Limousin, Hereford, Red Angus, Red Poll, Shorthorn and Simmental.

In addition, an all breeds Pen Heifer Show and Sale will also take place at the expo. The Pen Heifer Show and Sale offers beef cattle producers the opportunity to market their registered and commercial cattle.

Junior Heifer and Junior Steer shows are also scheduled for the 2021 Expo.

However, this year’s modified show won’t feature the traditional trade show or judging contest due to the restrictions placed on the show because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus brought incredible pressures on food and agriculture sectors in 2020 and had negative effects on market prices. In spite of that, the 2020 Kentucky Beef Expo finished with nearly $1 million in total sales, an increase of $92,228 compared to 2019 sales.

The 2021 Beef Expo’s major sponsors are the Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

For the most up-to-date information on this year’s show and public health guidelines in ensure a safe show please visit, kybeefexpo.com