Carter County man accused of sexually abusing child

GRAYSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a Carter County man accused of sexually abusing a child ran from authorities as they tried to arrest him on Thursday.
Investigators say 24-year old William Workman was arrested shortly after running from law enforcement authorities. They say he was charged with multiple sexual offenses, including Rape 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.
- Advertisement -
The investigation began when the reported victim came to State Police with the sex abuse allegations.
Workman has already been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury in the case. Following his arrest, he was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.
KSP says the case remains under investigation by Detective Boarman.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.