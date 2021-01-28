Water leak discovered in building on EKU campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A water leak was discovered Wednesday night after a pipe burst in the Begley Building on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University, according to EKU Police.
Authorities say the leak was discovered around 10:00 p.m.
There are classrooms in the building, which is in Roy Kidd Stadium.
The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately known or the cause, according to EKU Police.
No one was hurt.
Personnel from the school’s facilities department and EKU Police were on the scene dealing with the situation.