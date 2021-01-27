Health dept. to stop at-home COVID-19 testing in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will stop its COVID-19 at-home testing program on Saturday, Jan. 30.
According to the department, the move will allow staff to increase efforts in other areas of the response, including investigation and isolation of new cases, and vaccine administration.
- Advertisement -
Since launching in April 2020, the department reports more than 2,000 Lexington residents used the at-home testing program, which was created to provide tests for those who had barriers getting to other testing locations in the city. Testing has since become more widely accessible in Lexington.