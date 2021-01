ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A late-night fire destroyed a home in eastern Rowan County.

The Elliottville Fire Department responded to the blaze at a two-story house on KY Highway 173 off Highway 32 south of the Elliottsville community.

“Although we had a good response time, the house was unfortunately too involved for a save,” the department said in a Facebook post.