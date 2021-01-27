EKU Men’s Basketball announces schedule changes

The Colonels are now slated to play seven straight away games over a 14-day period (Feb. 8 – 22).

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Sports) – Due to the postponement of the Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball game versus Southeast Missouri on Jan. 23, several changes have been made to the Colonels’ upcoming schedule.

EKU will now play at UT Martin on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Colonels will then play consecutive games at SEMO – Saturday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. ET and Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

Eastern will have a chance to prove its road mettle, as the Colonels are now slated to play seven straight away games over a 14-day period (Feb. 8 – 22).

EKU (13-2, 7-1 OVC) has won eight straight games and is off to its best start since 1946-47.