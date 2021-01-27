COVID testing, vaccines continue; site info updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 vaccine distribution and testing continue this week in Lexington.

As of Thursday, almost 50,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Fayette County. As of January 27, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 28,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lexington, and 191 deaths.

This week, testing will continue through the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program at The Red Mile. In addition, there are numerous other testing sites throughout Lexington.

VACCINATION LOCATIONS

COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Lexington in multiple locations. All vaccination locations require pre-registration and an appointment.

There is no cost to receive a vaccination. United States scientific studies show the vaccine to be safe and very effective, with approved vaccines having gone through the same vaccine safety system as other vaccines produced over the years.

Vaccination registration is currently available, by appointment, through UK HealthCare (administering vaccinations at Kroger Field), Baptist Health Lexington, and Lexington VA Health Care System.

Find full information on COVID-19 vaccines and details on making appointments at lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.

Find full details of COVID-19 information, including testing options, by visiting lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

MAYOR’S MOBILE NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING PROGRAM

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be in service this week, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., January 28-30 at The Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road. In addition, testing will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., February 4-6 at The Red Mile. The program focuses on providing accessible testing in areas that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The public testing is available at no cost to the individual, and no appointment is needed.

Nearly 21,000 tests have been administered through the program in 93 testing days. Results are generally available within 24-48 hours.

ADDITIONAL TESTING SITES

Testing will continue next week at several additional locations across Lexington.

Free, drive-up testing is available next week at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

There is additional drive-up testing available next week, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. No appointment is necessary.

Testing is available, with an appointment, at 1350 Bull Lea Road and in the Blue Lot of Kroger Field (enter off Alumni Drive). Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week at the Kroger Field location, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week at the 1350 Bull Lea Road location. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.