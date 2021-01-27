City of Lexington mobilized Community Emergency Winter Weather Plan

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington road crews began treating roads Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of cold temperatures and snow.
Treatment of roads and, if needed, plowing will continue Thursday.
Roads will become increasingly hazardous.
City officials say drive slowly and leave extra room between your car and other vehicles when driving and watch for black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses.
The LFUCG Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has activated the Community Emergency Winter Weather Plan for, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
If you know or see someone that appears to need emergency shelter, please dial 859-533-9199 (before 10pm) or 859-494-0470 (10pm – 8am).
The Hope Center Warming Shelter for men 18 years and older is OPEN.
The Salvation Army for women and women with children is OPEN. All those that can go to this shelter will be required to do so.
The Community Emergency Winter Weather Plan includes enough shelter capacity for those that are willing to accept shelter.